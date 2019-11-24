Overview

Dr. Joseph Ferguson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Ferguson works at Fredericksburg Primary Care in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.