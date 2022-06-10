Dr. Joseph Felder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Felder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Felder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Felder works at
Debra Green MD Pllc115 E 57th St Ste 510, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 472-8039
Yorkville Endoscopy LLC201 E 93rd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10128 Directions (917) 281-0100
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Felder brought me through a serious internal bleeding issue. He can come across as too quick, with an offbeat sense of humor, but after 7 years I don't feel he has missed a thing. If you don't understand something, speak up and he will take the time to explain.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Felder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felder accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felder works at
Dr. Felder has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felder speaks Hebrew.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Felder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felder.
