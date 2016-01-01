Dr. Joseph Favazzo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Favazzo, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Favazzo, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8382 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (216) 245-1290
- 2 1236 Som Center Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 245-1290
-
3
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 245-1290
-
4
Podiatry Inc3733 Park East Dr Ste 240, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 245-1290
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Favazzo, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- English
- 1518952407
Dr. Favazzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favazzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Favazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Favazzo has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more.
Dr. Favazzo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favazzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.