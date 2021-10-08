Overview

Dr. Joseph Farina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Farina works at Cardiovascular Institute in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.