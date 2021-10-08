Dr. Farina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Farina, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Farina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute1454 S County Trl Ste 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
Miriam Cardiology Inc.208 Collyer St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7191
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Farina takes time to explain what he sees and makes it easily understood by his patent.
About Dr. Joseph Farina, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1083636674
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farina has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.