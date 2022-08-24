Overview

Dr. Joseph Fares, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Fares works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.