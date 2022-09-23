Overview

Dr. Joseph Farber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Farber works at Southwest Michigan Center for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.