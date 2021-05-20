Dr. Joseph Fanfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fanfan, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Fanfan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilton Manors, FL. They graduated from State Univ Sch Of Med-Haiti.
Dr. Fanfan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph Fanfan Jr MD PA2630 N Andrews Ave, Wilton Manors, FL 33311 Directions (954) 525-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanfan?
One of the best haitian dr in fort lauderdale sunrise,the staff is great,Dr Fanfan does care for his patients by making all kind of medical investigations...The haitian community should support him because you will not find a better one! Alix c..
About Dr. Joseph Fanfan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1265608616
Education & Certifications
- State Univ Sch Of Med-Haiti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanfan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanfan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanfan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanfan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanfan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanfan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanfan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.