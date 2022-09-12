Overview

Dr. Joseph Fanara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Fanara works at Joseph T Fanara DPM in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.