Dr. Joseph Falsone, MD
Dr. Joseph Falsone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3215
- 2 2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 550, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 787-5380
Unc Family Medicine & Pediatrics At6715 McCrimmon Pkwy Ste 300, Cary, NC 27519 Directions (984) 215-6372
- Rex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was a patient of another cardiologist for 12 years at another practice, and was referred to him 3 years ago. Has been very proactive in tests, very thorough and prescribed a new medicine which brought a condition under control after 12 years. The guy is upbeat, staff is great and always on time. Feel like you are in the right place if you have an issue.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Falsone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falsone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falsone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falsone works at
Dr. Falsone has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falsone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Falsone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falsone.
