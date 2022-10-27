Overview

Dr. Joseph Fallon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Fallon works at Rowan University in Stratford, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.