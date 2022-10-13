See All Allergists & Immunologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Germantown, TN. 

Dr. Fahhoum works at Allergy & Asthma Specialists in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Memphis PC
    2006 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 202-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Animal Allergies
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Animal Allergies
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fahhoum?

    Oct 13, 2022
    I love Dr Fahhoum. He is an easy to get along with Dr and actually cares about his patients. The office always is almost anlways able to get me an appointment. I’m
    — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fahhoum to family and friends

    Dr. Fahhoum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fahhoum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265433213
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahhoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fahhoum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahhoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahhoum works at Allergy & Asthma Specialists in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Fahhoum’s profile.

    Dr. Fahhoum has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahhoum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahhoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahhoum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahhoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahhoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.