Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD
Dr. Joseph Fahhoum, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Germantown, TN.
Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Memphis PC2006 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 202-4100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr Fahhoum. He is an easy to get along with Dr and actually cares about his patients. The office always is almost anlways able to get me an appointment. I’m
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Dr. Fahhoum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahhoum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahhoum has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahhoum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahhoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahhoum.
