Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Eviatar works at Bass Plastic Surgery PLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

