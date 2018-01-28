Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eviatar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Eviatar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bass Plastic Surgery PLC568 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 593-2600
-
2
Chelsea Cosmetic135 W 27th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 257-0007
-
3
Chelsea Ophthalmology157 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 727-3717
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eviatar?
I wish there was an option for 10 stars. I went to see Dr Eviatar after signs of sagging skin in neck and worsening of frown lines that I contributed to weight loss. His assessment was comprehensive.and ill be forever thankful because he corrected my concerns and taught me a lot about how to care for my skin as i age. Additionally, he corrected My TMJ- never slept better! He is brilliant and i now know why he is so sought after and why people travel to see him! Lucky to have him in NYC.!
About Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1952305559
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eviatar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eviatar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eviatar works at
Dr. Eviatar speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Eviatar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eviatar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eviatar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eviatar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.