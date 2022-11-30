Dr. Joseph Evers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Evers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Evers, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Evers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Institute6605 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-5404
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evers?
"Dr. Evers treated my wife who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in August of 2015. She transitioned in August of 2022. My wife had a deep appreciation and love for him. He’s not the fuzzy- hugging doctor that some may be more familiar with (although my wife was able to sneak in several hugs in a 7 year span)…but he’s an EXCELLENT oncologist. He’s honest, professional and straight to the point when necessary, yet very sensitive to the needs of my wife. He considered several treatment plans that kept my wife alive. Her prognosis when diagnosed in 2015, was gloomy, but I believe it was his expertise as well as prayers, that extended her life. I would highly recommend him. Also, his staff and nursing team are amazing. We made the perfect choice for us. No regrets at all. "
About Dr. Joseph Evers, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1649233289
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evers works at
Dr. Evers has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloma and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Evers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.