Dr. Joseph Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Evans, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
-
1
Marshall Pediatrics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 3500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1300
-
2
Ultimate Health Services Inc.5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 399-2273Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evan has to be the best peds doctor around. When our son was three, Dr. Evans answered all of his questions (including if he can eat only sugar) like it was the most important question he’d ever been asked. He speaks directly to our kids with a final question to us parents as to whether we have any for him...but he pretty much covers everything with the kids. It’s awesome to watch our kids develop what a doctor/patient relationship should be! Staff is wonderful and patient with kids immunization anxiety and Penny is THE best. Can’t say enough good things!!
About Dr. Joseph Evans, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831153071
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
