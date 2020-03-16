See All Pediatricians in Huntington, WV
Dr. Joseph Evans, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Evans, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall Pediatrics
    1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 3500, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-1300
  2. 2
    Ultimate Health Services Inc.
    5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 399-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2020
    Dr. Evan has to be the best peds doctor around. When our son was three, Dr. Evans answered all of his questions (including if he can eat only sugar) like it was the most important question he'd ever been asked. He speaks directly to our kids with a final question to us parents as to whether we have any for him...but he pretty much covers everything with the kids. It's awesome to watch our kids develop what a doctor/patient relationship should be! Staff is wonderful and patient with kids immunization anxiety and Penny is THE best. Can't say enough good things!!
    Jaime V — Mar 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Evans, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831153071
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
