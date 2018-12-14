See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Joseph Evangelista, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Evangelista, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    115 Technology Dr Unit C301, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 268-4884
    Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
    15 Corporate Dr Ste 2-2, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 268-8673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Itchy Skin
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Wellness Examination
Itchy Skin
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures

Wellness Examination
Itchy Skin
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Back Strain
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Bone Disorders
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Diseases
Cholesterol Management
Chronic Cough
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Geriatric Diseases
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Pain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Preventive Care
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Infections
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Disorders
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sprain
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2018
    Dr Evangelista and Team are among the most caring providers I have ever experienced, and I am a cancer survivor. I highly recommend his experience, his wonderful professional staff, and a convenient location for those of us in the Trumbull- Monroe- Shelton area.
    Shelton, CT — Dec 14, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Evangelista, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093711343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
