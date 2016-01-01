Dr. Joseph Engel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Engel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joseph Engel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Des Moines, IA.
Dr. Engel works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental6630 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (844) 227-2758
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engel?
About Dr. Joseph Engel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013121599
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engel works at
Dr. Engel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.