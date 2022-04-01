Dr. Joseph Elser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- AR
- Little Rock
- Dr. Joseph Elser, MD
Dr. Joseph Elser, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Elser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Elser works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - Chenal16221 Saint Vincent Way, Little Rock, AR 72223 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elser?
I have always dreaded doctors visits, but not with Dr Elser. He was always forthcoming with information and provided insight from over his career and with his own kids that helped so much as my kids grew.
About Dr. Joseph Elser, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972693539
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elser works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.