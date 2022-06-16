Dr. Joseph Elkins, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Elkins, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joseph Elkins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.
Dr. Elkins works at
Locations
-
1
Elkins, Joseph C3733 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 763-7036
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elkins?
I would like to pay my bill online what is the e-mail Ruth Sipple
About Dr. Joseph Elkins, DDS
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851457832
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkins works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.