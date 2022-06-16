Overview

Dr. Joseph Elkins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.



Dr. Elkins works at Elkins, Joseph C in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.