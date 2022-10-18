Dr. Joseph Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Eid, MD
Dr. Joseph Eid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Balamand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists26 Oxford Way # B, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 425-4298Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
He explained what he does and got me to another dr who will help me so I can return to him for my hernia surgery! Very good dr from the first experience with him
About Dr. Joseph Eid, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and French
- 1467894113
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Ascension Providence Hospital/Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of Balamand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Notre Dame University
- General Surgery
