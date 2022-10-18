See All General Surgeons in Somerset, KY
Dr. Joseph Eid, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Eid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Balamand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Dr. Eid works at Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists in Somerset, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists
    26 Oxford Way # B, Somerset, KY 42503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 425-4298
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendix Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Appendix Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Treatment frequency



Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 18, 2022
    He explained what he does and got me to another dr who will help me so I can return to him for my hernia surgery! Very good dr from the first experience with him
    Reba Savage — Oct 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Eid, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Eid, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467894113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ascension Providence Hospital/Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Balamand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

