Dr. Joseph Edmonds, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joseph Edmonds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Edmonds works at Children's ENT Of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Hearing Solutions
    6550 Fannin St Ste 2001, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-2001
    Waterside Urgent Care Partners Lp
    7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 100, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107
    Texas Childrens Hospital
    6621 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-2001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 07, 2021
    I have been a patient ever since I could remember and a Registered Nurse for 10 years. So I have dealt with more doctors personally and professionally and without any doubt you will never find a doctor as caring and patient as Dr. Edmonds. He goes above and beyond. Every time I met him in his office he never once looked at his watch or made you feel like he has to move to his next patient. He will make sure all concerns or questions are fully resolved. I only wish there were more doctors like him.
    May 07, 2021
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457346710
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hospital
    • U Kansas
    • St Lukes University Mo Kansas City
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Edmonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edmonds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edmonds has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmonds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmonds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

