Dr. Joseph Eastern, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Eastern, MD is a dermatologist in Belleville, NJ. Dr. Eastern completed a residency at Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Long Beach Mem Med Ctr, Family Medicine. He currently practices at Belleville Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Eastern is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Belleville Dermatology36 Newark Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 751-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Joseph Eastern, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Long Beach Mem Med Ctr, Family Medicine
- Meml Med Center
- University Of California
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
