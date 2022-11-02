Dr. Joseph Dytoc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dytoc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dytoc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dytoc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Dytoc works at
Locations
1
Digestive Disease Associates97 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 4, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-1510
2
Digestive Disease Associates Llp1561 Long Pond Rd Ste 110, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Staff are super friendly & professional! Dr show up on time & very well attended & explains thoroughly everything what to expect before, during & after procedure.
About Dr. Joseph Dytoc, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1598865966
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dytoc has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dytoc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dytoc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dytoc has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dytoc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dytoc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dytoc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dytoc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dytoc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.