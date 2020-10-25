Dr. Joseph Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dunn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Peacehealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Dunn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Consultants of Oregon360 S Garden Way Ste 101, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 684-9451
-
2
Pain Specialists of Oregon1125 Darlene Ln Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 844-1807
-
3
Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center At Riverbend3333 Riverbend Dr, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 222-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Peacehealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
I absolutely love Dr. Dunn and the team! Dr. Dunn has given me my life back and I am so grateful. Thank you Dr. Dunn and team and also for making me feel like apart of the family! ??
About Dr. Joseph Dunn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831125616
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.