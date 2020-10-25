Overview

Dr. Joseph Dunn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Peacehealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Dunn works at Pain Consultants Of Oregon PC in Eugene, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.