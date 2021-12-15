Dr. Duflot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Duflot, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Duflot, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Fresno Office568 E Herndon Ave Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 228-6600
-
2
Fresenius Medical Care Fresno Airport East1899 N Helm Ave, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (800) 881-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Duflot for taking care of my Mom.
About Dr. Joseph Duflot, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1467420679
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
