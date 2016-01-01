Overview

Dr. Joseph Duffy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Duffy works at Mount Carmel Central Ohio Pulmonary & Sleep West in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.