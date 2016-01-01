Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Duffy, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Duffy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Locations
Mount Carmel Occupational Rehab West745 W State St, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 464-0788
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Duffy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1386897544
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Dr. Duffy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
