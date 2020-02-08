Overview

Dr. Joseph D'Silva, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center and Jackson Park Hospital.



Dr. D'Silva works at Jackson Park Hospital Fmly Practice in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.