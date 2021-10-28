Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dryer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD
Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Dryer works at
Nyu Medical Center333 E 38th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Before being a good doctor,dr Dryer is a good man. I was suffering from back pain for years and it affected my daily life severally. I heard of dr Dryer thru my friend Denise and my life changed completely. Two years later I can again enjoy every moment of my life thanks to dr Dryer’s extraordinary care. If you are like me living with pain look no further-this doctor will change your life for the best.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841360369
- SUNY Health Sciences Center-Brooklyn (New York)
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Dryer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dryer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dryer has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dryer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dryer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dryer.
