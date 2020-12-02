Overview

Dr. Joseph Doucette, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Doucette works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.