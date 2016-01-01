Overview

Dr. Joseph Dotolo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Dotolo works at JOSEPH R DOTOLO MD in Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.