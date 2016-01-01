Dr. Joseph Dotolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dotolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dotolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dotolo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Dotolo works at
Locations
Joseph R. Dotolo MD Inc.27 CRESTVIEW DR, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Dotolo, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dotolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dotolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dotolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dotolo has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dotolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dotolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dotolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dotolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dotolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.