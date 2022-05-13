Overview

Dr. Joseph Donaldson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION.



Dr. Donaldson works at Southwestern Eye Center - Yuma in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.