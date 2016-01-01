Dr. Joseph Dolensky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolensky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dolensky, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dolensky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Dolensky works at
Locations
-
1
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-5730
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolensky?
About Dr. Joseph Dolensky, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1770012791
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolensky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolensky works at
Dr. Dolensky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolensky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolensky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolensky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.