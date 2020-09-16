See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Somerset, MA
Dr. Joseph Doerr, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Doerr, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Somerset, MA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Doerr works at Christopher M Lebo DO in Somerset, MA with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Christopher M Lebo DO
    67 Grand Army Hwy, Somerset, MA 02726
    Elmwood Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center
    193 ELMWOOD AVE, Providence, RI 02907
    Primacare PC Gyn
    67 SLADES FERRY AVE, Somerset, MA 02726

Hospital Affiliations
  • Landmark Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Sep 16, 2020
    I Love him, he's amazing very professional and direct and to the point
    — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Doerr, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, German
    Education & Certifications

    • Kessler-Umdnj
    • Albany Med
    • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Doerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doerr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doerr has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

