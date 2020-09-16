Dr. Joseph Doerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Doerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Doerr, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Somerset, MA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Locations
Christopher M Lebo DO67 Grand Army Hwy, Somerset, MA 02726 Directions (508) 673-9400
Elmwood Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center193 ELMWOOD AVE, Providence, RI 02907 Directions (401) 459-4000
Primacare PC Gyn67 SLADES FERRY AVE, Somerset, MA 02726 Directions (508) 673-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I Love him, he’s amazing very professional and direct and to the point
About Dr. Joseph Doerr, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Kessler-Umdnj
- Albany Med
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Doerr has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doerr speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr.
