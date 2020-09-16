Overview

Dr. Joseph Doerr, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Somerset, MA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Doerr works at Christopher M Lebo DO in Somerset, MA with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.