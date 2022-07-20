See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Dirocco works at Greater Baltimore Colorectal in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    at Medstar Union Memorial
    3333 N Calvert St Ste 665B, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-1661
    Emma Zargarian M.d. P.A.
    6565 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Great doc. Had my records from another hospital pulled from MyChart. Listened. Asked questions. Great personality/ style. Team was easy to work with to schedule, etc. Highly recommend
    Ann-Marie McGowan — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    21 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1326201328
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian-Cornell Weill
    Upstate Medical University
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Dirocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dirocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Dirocco has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dirocco on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirocco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

