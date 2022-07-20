Overview

Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Dirocco works at Greater Baltimore Colorectal in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.