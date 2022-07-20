Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Locations
at Medstar Union Memorial3333 N Calvert St Ste 665B, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 296-1661
Emma Zargarian M.d. P.A.6565 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc. Had my records from another hospital pulled from MyChart. Listened. Asked questions. Great personality/ style. Team was easy to work with to schedule, etc. Highly recommend
About Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Cornell Weill
- Upstate Medical University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dirocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirocco has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dirocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dirocco speaks Italian and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirocco.
