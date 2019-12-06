See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Joseph Dipoala, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Dipoala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dipoala works at Ridgeview Internal Medicine Grp in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ridgeview Internal Medicine Group
    1850 E Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 342-3870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Impetigo
Rash
Asthma
Impetigo
Rash
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Fidelis Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dipoala?

    Dec 06, 2019
    Very caring, doesn't hurry me out of the visit, spends a lot of time addressing my concerns
    Jean — Dec 06, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Dipoala, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639124605
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    • U Rochester
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    • Colgate University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Dipoala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipoala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dipoala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dipoala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dipoala works at Ridgeview Internal Medicine Grp in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dipoala’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipoala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipoala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipoala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipoala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

