Dr. Joseph Dipalma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Dipalma works at Southwest Physician Medical Diagnostic Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.