See All Plastic Surgeons in Redondo Beach, CA
Dr. Joseph Dinglasan Sr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Dinglasan Sr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Dinglasan Sr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. 

Dr. Dinglasan Sr works at Integrated Healthcare Medical Group in Redondo Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Ipa Inc.
    2850 Artesia Blvd Ste 105, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 214-8000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dinglasan Sr?

Feb 22, 2019
Awesome knowledgable doctor! Thanks much Dr. Dinglasan! Fastest service too at West Hills Urgent Care & Medi Spa
Brian Morkinson in Calabasas — Feb 22, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph Dinglasan Sr, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Dinglasan Sr, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dinglasan Sr to family and friends

Dr. Dinglasan Sr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dinglasan Sr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Dinglasan Sr, MD.

About Dr. Joseph Dinglasan Sr, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144774613
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dinglasan Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dinglasan Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dinglasan Sr works at Integrated Healthcare Medical Group in Redondo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dinglasan Sr’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinglasan Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinglasan Sr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinglasan Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinglasan Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joseph Dinglasan Sr, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.