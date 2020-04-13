Overview

Dr. Joseph Dimeo II, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Astria Toppenish Hospital and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Dimeo II works at Terrace Heights Family Phys in Yakima, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.