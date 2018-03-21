Dr. Joseph Dimenna, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dimenna, DPM
Dr. Joseph Dimenna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Virtua Health - West Jersey Health System
Family Foot and Ankle Center of SJ496 Kings Hwy N Ste 210, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. DiMenna is kind and compassionate! He takes the time to listen to concerns and explains things in a way that’s easy to understand. He has been my doctor for many years and has helped me address the chronic pain in my right foot. I would highly recommend him for any foot related condition that needs medical care. He is extremely knowledgeable and professional! I value his opinion so highly that I have traveled from FL to NJ just to see him!
- Virtua Health - West Jersey Health System
Dr. Dimenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimenna has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dimenna speaks Greek.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.