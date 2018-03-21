Overview

Dr. Joseph Dimenna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Virtua Health - West Jersey Health System



Dr. Dimenna works at Family Foot and Ankle Center of SJ in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

