Dr. Joseph Dilullo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dilullo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Dilullo works at
Locations
Samaritan Hospital of Troy New York2215 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 833-6470
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is my son's dr., he is fair, helpful, and compassionate. I really like him.
About Dr. Joseph Dilullo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Zucker Hillside Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilullo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilullo has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilullo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilullo.
