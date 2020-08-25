See All Psychiatrists in Troy, NY
Dr. Joseph Dilullo, MD

Psychiatry
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Dilullo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Dilullo works at Samaritan Hospital Medical Imaging in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Samaritan Hospital of Troy New York
    2215 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 833-6470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2020
    This is my son's dr., he is fair, helpful, and compassionate. I really like him.
    — Aug 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Dilullo, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Dilullo, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1710915889
    Education & Certifications

    • Zucker Hillside Hospital
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Geriatric Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Dilullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dilullo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dilullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dilullo works at Samaritan Hospital Medical Imaging in Troy, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dilullo’s profile.

    Dr. Dilullo has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilullo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilullo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

