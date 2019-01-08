Dr. Joseph Dileo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dileo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dileo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dileo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hood Memorial Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Dileo works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Clinic Of Tangipahoa42388 Pelican Professional Park # 108, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 318-0306
Hospital Affiliations
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dileo?
Dr. Dileo is very professional and knowledgeable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Joseph Dileo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1396774824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dileo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dileo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dileo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dileo works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dileo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dileo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dileo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dileo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.