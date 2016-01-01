Overview

Dr. Joseph Digiovanni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Digiovanni works at MOTION PT Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.