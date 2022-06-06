Dr. Diehl III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Diehl III, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Diehl III, MD is a Dermatologist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Diehl III works at
Locations
R. Jeffrey Herten MD A Medical Corp.15 Santa Rosa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-2650
Charles B. Fishman M.d. A Professional Corp.1551 Bishop St Ste 410, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-4180
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to see Dr Diehl several times and I am very pleased with his complete exam of my body. He wants to be sure he is overlooking a possible problem mole or lesion. He has a wonderful sense of humor and a gentle manner. I would highly recommend Dr. Diehl
About Dr. Joseph Diehl III, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1366731960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diehl III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diehl III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diehl III has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diehl III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diehl III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diehl III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diehl III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diehl III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.