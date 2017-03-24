See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Monroeville, PA
Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Dicroce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Dicroce works at Kilic, A.e. Dds, P.c. in Monroeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kilic, A.e. Dds, P.c.
    117 Fox Rd Ste 302, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 682-3209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bedsores
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2017
    Dr.DiCroce always takes the time to go over everything with you no matter how small the detail is!! He generally cares for his patients and goes overboard to help! He has no problem referring you to the specialist you may need or sending you for testing to figure out how to treat you best!! He also has a warm, caring & understanding staff that I feel always do their best to help you!!!
    Arlene Drop in Herminie, PA — Mar 24, 2017
    About Dr. Joseph Dicroce, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1275580748
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Dicroce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicroce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dicroce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dicroce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dicroce works at Kilic, A.e. Dds, P.c. in Monroeville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dicroce’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicroce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicroce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicroce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicroce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

