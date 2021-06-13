Dr. Joseph Diconcetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diconcetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Diconcetto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Diconcetto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Diconcetto works at
Locations
Joseph A. Diconcetto MD5325 Northgate Dr Ste 104, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 691-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diconcetto is a very kind and caring doctor. He took the time to talk with me, asked questions about my allergies, etc and I did not feel nervous one bit. He has a terrific bedside manners. His nurse is also very kind. I would recommend Dr. DiConcetto to anyone who needs allergy related care.
About Dr. Joseph Diconcetto, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1679552418
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
