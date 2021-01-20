Dr. Diaz Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Diaz Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Diaz Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Diaz Jr works at
Locations
Ucsd La Jolla Internal Medicine Group8939 Villa La Jolla Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8000
UC San Diego Health Primary Care Internal Medicine8899 University Center Ln Ste 400, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (800) 926-8273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diaz the the best doctor I've ever had. He is not only extremely competent, but is also very compassionate and truly cares about my concerns. 10/10
About Dr. Joseph Diaz Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1780047191
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.