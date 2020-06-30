See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Lansing, MI
Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Dewitt, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Dewitt works at Sparrow Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    3394 E Jolly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 253-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jun 30, 2020
    Doctor Dewitt has been our primary Orthopedic doctor for our daughter with Spina Bifida. In short, he's been phenomenal. He's done multiple surgeries on our daughter and we've always known our daughter was in good hands. He's always answered our questions and guided us through complex medical decisions for our daughter. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Steve K. — Jun 30, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Dewitt, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659522324
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
