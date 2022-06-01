Overview

Dr. Joseph Devich, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Upmc Northwest and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Devich works at TRI RIVERS SURGICAL ASSOCIATES INC in Butler, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.