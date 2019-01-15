Overview

Dr. Joseph Deveau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Deveau works at First Georgia Physicians in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.