Dr. Joseph Desimone, MD
Dr. Joseph Desimone, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates33 S 9th St Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. DeSimone and his team have provided the most thorough and compassionate care.
About Dr. Joseph Desimone, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Desimone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desimone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Desimone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desimone.
