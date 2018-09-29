Dr. Joseph Desautels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desautels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Desautels, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Desautels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Desautels works at
Locations
-
1
Ob Gyn Associates of Montgomery PC495 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 279-9333
-
2
Prattville location630 McQueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 365-6088
- 3 440 Taylor Rd Ste 3200, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 279-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desautels?
Dr. Desautel is kind, thorough, patient, extremely knowledgeable, and has excellent bedside manner. He’s been my OBGYN physician for about 17 years. He saw me through the pregnancy and birth of my third child (he ended up having to do an emergency cesarean section) fifteen years ago. He performed a laparoscopic hysterectomy on me a few days ago with excellent results. I highly recommend him as a doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Desautels, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407863962
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
